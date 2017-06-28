Charges filed after YouTube gun stunt gone wrong leaves boyfriend dead

In what family members describe as a YouTube stunt gone wrong, a 22-year-old man from Halstad, Minnesota is dead and his pregnant girlfriend is in jail.

Around 6:30 p.m. Monday night, Norman County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 500 block of U.S. Highway 75 on a report of a shooting. Live-saving efforts were made and a medical helicopter was called, but 22-year-old Pedro Ruiz was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ruiz’s girlfriend, 19-year-old Monalisa Perez, was booked into jail for reckless discharge of a firearm.

ACLU PLANS SUIT AFTER TEN COMMANDMENTS MONUMENT INSTALLED IN ARKANSAS CAPITOL



Ruiz’s aunt told Valley News Live that the couple had been trying to get famous on YouTube, and their pranks were escalating.

"He had told me about an idea. I said, don't do it, don't do it,” Claudia Ruiz told Valley News Live. “Why are you going to use a gun? Why?”

Pedro Ruiz apparently gave Perez a 50 caliber handgun and instructed her to shoot a round into a book he was holding, thinking it would stop the bullet. The couple had apparently tested the stunt before attempting it on video.

Click here for more from Fox 9.