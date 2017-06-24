California governor stops parole for Charles Manson follower

California Gov. Jerry Brown has blocked parole for Charles Manson follower and convicted killer Bruce Davis.

Brown's rejection issued late Friday night is the fifth time Davis has been recommended for parole by a state panel only to see it blocked by a governor.

In February, the parole panel recommended the 74-year-old Davis be released.

In rejecting Davis's parole yet again, Brown wrote that it is the rare case where the heinousness of the crime is enough to block parole, but that Davis also continues to minimize his role in the violence of the Manson cult.

He's serving a life sentence for the 1969 slayings of musician Gary Hinman and stuntman Donald "Shorty" Shea.

Davis was not involved in the more notorious killings of actress Sharon Tate and six others by the Manson "family."

Officials on Thursday denied parole for convicted killer Patricia Krenwinkel -- another follower of Manson -- after considering whether battered women's syndrome affected her state of mind at the time of the notorious murders nearly five decades ago in California.

Krenwinkel, 69, was previously denied parole 13 times for the slayings of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four other people.

The Associated Press contributed to this report