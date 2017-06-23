Missing Navy sailor found in ship's engine room reportedly faces court-martial

The missing Navy sailor who prompted a massive sea search off Japan and was found in his ship’s engine room was reportedly moved to a brig this week in San Diego before possible court-martial charges, The Navy Times reported.

Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Peter Mims who worked on the USS Shiloh, was found over a week after he was reported missing, triggering a wide-ranging search-and-rescue effort that stretched over 50 hours.

He was presumed lost at sea near Japan.

Mims was reported missing June 8. The search was suspended on midnight June 11, but the crew of the Shiloh continued their search on board the vessel. The Japanese Coast Guard assisted in the search that combed more than 5,500 square miles of water off Japan.

It's unclear why Mims was hiding in the ship's engine room and how he survived a week there.

“We do not know all the details and motivations behind this Sailor’s week-long disappearance,” Pacific Fleet spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Matt Knight told The Navy Times. “This matter remains under investigation, but early indications are that he had taken steps to avoid being found by other Sailors, who were actively attempting to locate him.”

According to information released by the Navy, Mims joined the service in February 2014 and had served aboard the Shiloh since August 2014. His awards included the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

The Navy Times was the first to report.