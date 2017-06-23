Minnesota storage facility shooting leaves 1 dead, another injured

One person was killed and another was injured when a gunman opened fire at a Minnesota storage facility Friday, police said.

The shooting happened at a storage facility in Minnetonka about 11 a.m., according to Fox 9 Minneapolis.

One person died and another was injured. The suspect surrendered to police peacefully. Officers recovered a gun at the scene.

It's unclear what the motive is at this time.

