Minnesota storage facility shooting leaves 1 dead, another injured

One person was killed and another was injured when a gunman opened fire at a Minnesota storage facility Friday, police said. 

The shooting happened at a storage facility in Minnetonka about 11 a.m., according to Fox 9 Minneapolis. 

One person died and another was injured. The suspect surrendered to police peacefully. Officers recovered a gun at the scene. 

It's unclear what the motive is at this time. 

