San Francisco UPS facility shooting: 4 injured, company says

At least four people were shot when an employee opened fire in a United Postal Service warehouse and customer service center in San Francisco on Wednesday, the company said.

At least two people have died, San Francisco Chronicle and other local media reported. Four people are being treated at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, UPS spokesman Steve Gaut said.

The shooting was reported at the facility near 17th Street and Vermont Street around 9 a.m. local time, San Francisco police confirmed to Fox News. The building is located in the Potrero Hill, which is about 2 1/2 miles from downtown San Francisco.

The gunman was an employee at the facility, Gaut said, adding that he believed the employee "turned the gun on himself," though he did not have additional information.

The shooting led to a massive police response, initiating a shelter-in-place warning for the surrounding area. Police said the incident has been "contained" and the "building is secured."

The Department of Emergency Management said it is an "active law enforcement incident." The FBI is aware of the incident but has not intervened, the bureau told Fox News.

A woman who said she was an employee at the facility told KTVU that the gunman opened fire on the main sorting floor.

Auto shop owner Robert Kim said he heard about five to eight rapid gunshots. Just moments later, "there's a mob of UPS drivers" running down the street screaming "shooter, shooter," Kim said.

Uniformed UPS employees were seen being led out in a line by officers next to a highway. They walked away calmly with emergency vehicles nearby.

A UPS spokesman said in an earlier statement to Fox News that there was an "incident involving employees" at the facility.

"Local law enforcement have control of the facility and are conducting an investigation. The company is cooperating with law enforcement. We cannot provide information as to the identity of persons involved at this time, pending the police investigation," the statement read.

Fox News' Jake Gibson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

