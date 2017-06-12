U.S.

Expand/Collapse Search

Police and Law Enforcement

Kentucky deputies shot, shooter killed, police say

Fox News

Two sheriff’s deputies in Kentucky were shot when they attempted to serve an indictment warrant at a mobile home in Knox County, according to Kentucky State Police.

The two deputies had gone to a residence in the Trosper community to serve a warrant when an individual began shooting at them, Kentucky State Police told The Mountain Advocate.

EX-COP GOES ON TRIAL IN KILLING THAT IGNITED MILWAUKEE RIOTS

One deputy is in stable condition, while the other deputy was flown to a medical facility for treatment.

The shooter was killed on the scene, according to the Advocate.

The names of the deputies and the shooter were not immediately released.

'THIS IS WAR': FLORIDA SHERIFF URGES CITIZENS TO ARM THEMSELVES IN CASE OF ATTACK

Kentucky State Police are investigating the incident.

This story is developing.