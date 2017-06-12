Kentucky deputies shot, shooter killed, police say

Two sheriff’s deputies in Kentucky were shot when they attempted to serve an indictment warrant at a mobile home in Knox County, according to Kentucky State Police.

The two deputies had gone to a residence in the Trosper community to serve a warrant when an individual began shooting at them, Kentucky State Police told The Mountain Advocate.

One deputy is in stable condition, while the other deputy was flown to a medical facility for treatment.

The shooter was killed on the scene, according to the Advocate.

The names of the deputies and the shooter were not immediately released.

Kentucky State Police are investigating the incident.

This story is developing.