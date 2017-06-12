U.S.

Bear crosses through Colorado race

By FOX 31 Denver
In this photo provided by Donald Sanborn, a bear walks across the street as runners compete in the Garden of the Gods 10 Mile Run near Colorado Springs, Colo., Sunday, June 11, 2017.

In this photo provided by Donald Sanborn, a bear walks across the street as runners compete in the Garden of the Gods 10 Mile Run near Colorado Springs, Colo., Sunday, June 11, 2017.  (Donald Sanborn via AP)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. –  A few runners had a little extra spring in their steps after an unexpected competitor showed up during a race Sunday through Garden of the Gods.

Donald Sanborn captured a photo of the bear crossing in front of a group of runners in Garden of the Gods 10 Mile Run.

"Why did the bear cross the road? To scare the runners and make me lose precious time in the middle of a race!" Sanborn wrote on Facebook.

People on social media were quick to react.

"#2131 looks like he's about the go the other direction. I'd probably be right behind him," wrote Kylah Sutz Edgin.

