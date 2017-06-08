Georgia church bus crash: At least 17 injured, including children, in accident outside Atlanta

At least 17 people were injured in a crash involving a charter bus Thursday west of Atlanta, officials said.

The crash took place around 3:30 p.m. along Camp Creek Parkway in Fulton County, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.

Fire officials told FOX 5 some of injured included children.

Three air ambulances were brought in to transport patients along with several Grady EMS ambulances, according to FOX 5.

Aerial images of the crashed showed the charter bus completely overturned with portions of it crashed, resting next to a dark-colored sedan.

Circumstances surrounding the cause of the crash were not immediately available.

