Orlando shooting leaves multiple people dead, officials say

A shooting inside a business in Orlando's industrial park left multiple people dead Monday morning, officials said.

Officers gathered in a parking lot outside a warehouse off Forsyth Road in Orange County, near Full Sail University, shortly around 8 a.m.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a shooting in the area and that the scene has been "stabilized." They confirmed there were "multiple fatalities," adding that they are investigating a "tragic incident."

Shelley Adams told the Associated Press that her sister, Sheila McIntyre, called her from the building's bathroom during the shooting and was very upset. She kept repeating "My boss is dead. My boss is dead," Adams said.

A witness said they heard multiple, very loud gunshots, according to Fox 35 Orlando.

FBI is on the scene assisting local police on the investigation, a spokesperson from the bureau told Fox News.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said in a statement that he has been briefed on the situation.

"Over the past year, the Orlando community has been challenged like never before," Scott said.

"Ann and I are praying for the families who lost loved ones today. I ask all Floridians to pray for the families impacted by this senseless act of violence. I will remain in contact with the Orlando law enforcement community throughout the day as more information is made available," the statement read.

The shooting comes a week before the one-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub massacre, also in Orlando, where 49 people were fatally shot by Omar Mateen, an Islamic extremist.

Fox News' Kathleen Reuschle, Catherine Herridge and The Associated Press contributed to this report.