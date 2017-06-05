Ghost Ship fire: Charges to be filed in Oakland warehouse blaze that killed 36

Prosecutors will file charges Monday stemming from the deadly warehouse fire in Oakland in December where 36 people died, according to the Alameda County District Attorney.

Nancy O'Malley did not tell KTVU what the charges are, or who they were filed against, but although sources told the television station the charges will include 36 counts of manslaughter.

Law enforcement sources confirmed Monday to KTVU Derick Almena, the "master tenant" of the artist collective was arrested in Lake County.

A second person, Max Harris was also arrested in Los Angeles, sources told KTVU. Harris had lived in the Ghost Ship warehouse since 2014, according to the East Bay Times, but his exact alleged involvement with the fire was not immediately clear.

A news conference is scheduled to announce the charges at 1 p.m. local time.

The Dec. 2, 2016 fire at the Ghost Ship warehouse killed 36 people and injured several others and now ranks as one of the state's most deadly fires.

The blaze broke out at the two-story warehouse around 11:30 p.m. during an underground party. Several people were using the building as a live/work space.

The building had been converted to art studios and illegal living spaces, and former denizens said it was a death trap of piled wood, furniture, snaking electrical cords and only two exits.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.