Illinois man jumps into moving car to save a stranger's life: See the video

An Illinois man risked his own safety to help a complete stranger suffering a seizure, and it's all caught on dash cam.

Video from the Dixon Police department shows a car running a red light at low speed, heading into oncoming traffic.

The driver was suffering a seizure. That's when Randy Tompkins jumpedout of his pickup truck and dove through the passenger window. Tompkins stopped the car in its tracks.

Later on Facebook, Tompkins wrote: "Wow I just saved this guy's life in the blue car i jumped in his car he was having a seizure at the wheel the cops said they saw me jump in his window like dukes of Hazzard it was crazy I saw him coming at me so I backed up real fast to the side and jumped out and jumped in his car to stop it wow my adrenaline is still going."

When some critics on Twitter questioned why the Dixon police officers who were in the car behind the ill driver did not try to help him more quickly, police tweeted: "Yes, because in the 10 seconds we were behind the car we could see with our x-ray vision the driver was seizing and let him keep driving."

