Car jumps curb, hits pedestrians in Times Square

At least one person was killed and 19 others were struck after a speeding car jumped a curb and plowed into a crowd in New York's Times Square on Thursday afternoon.

An NYPD source confirmed to Fox News that a 26-year-old Bronx man had been taken into custody in the incident. Police said the man had two prior arrests for driving while intoxicated, in 2008 and 2015.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

Multiple witnesses told Fox News after the driver crashed, he attempted to escape; however, he was ultimately pinned to the ground by five people, who held him at the scene until police arrived.

Several police sources told Fox News the incident appeared to be an accident.

"It is believed to be an isolated incident, it remains under investigation," the NYPD tweeted.

Multiple witnesses told Fox News the vehicle was travelling against traffic and trying to enter a pedestrian section of Times Square.

Crowds that gathered in the area were being moved because the car had not yet been cleared.

Several buildings in the area were reportedly on lockdown as police swarmed the busy intersection, which is heavily populated with tourists. Numerous blocks had been taped off by police around the scene.

A maroon Honda could be seen in multiple photos upended on steel barriers and a lamppost at the corner of 45th Street and Broadway. The FDNY received the first emergency call just before noon.

"We saw people laying on the sidewalk...with crowds of people laying around them," one witness told Fox News. "You could see clumps of people down the sidewalk with people all around them trying to help them."

Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted that he was en route to the scene. The FBI said it was aware of the situation, but had not yet made a determination about if the incident was related to terror.

President Trump had also been informed about the crash.

".@POTUS has been made aware of the situation in Times Square and will continue to receive updates," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted.

The NYPD expected the police activity in the area to cause delays.

"Due to a vehicle collision with pedestrian injuries, emergency vehicles are in the area of #TimesSquare," the NYPD tweeted. "Expect delays in the area."

Fox News' Julie Banderas and Perry Chiaramonte contributed to this report.