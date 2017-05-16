University of Miami student dies day after graduation in airboat crash

A recent college grad was killed boating with family in town to celebrate her graduation.

Just a day after graduating, University of Miami student Elizabeth Goldenberg, 22, was fatally ejected in an airboat crash Saturday morning in the Florida Everglades.

Goldenberg, who was known to friends and family as Ellie, died from her injuries at Kendall Regional Medical Center, according to the Miami Herald.

Her sister, Dana Goldenberg, 20, was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Parents David and Renee Goldenberg, both 54, escaped the crash uninjured. The family members were visiting from Hummelstown, Pennsylvania.

Officials have not identified the person behind the wheel, but said the crash was under investigation.

The 22-year-old, who planned to pursue an acting career, graduated magna cum laude with a degree in fine arts on Friday.

