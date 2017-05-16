Southwestern Montana deputy killed in shootout

A sheriff's deputy was killed in a shootout with two suspects during a traffic stop early Tuesday near Three Forks, Montana.

Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin says a Broadwater County deputy was pursuing a vehicle on U.S. Highway 287 when dispatchers lost contact with him at about 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Gootkin tells the Bozeman Daily Chronicle that Gallatin County and Montana Highway Patrol officers responded and found the deputy dead by the side of the road.

The vehicle was spotted again near Anaconda. Officers deployed spike strips in Powell County, but the vehicle was able to continue west on Interstate 90 before stopping about 35 miles east of Missoula.

Missoula County authorities say the passenger got out of the vehicle and begin firing at officers. He was shot and taken to the hospital. The driver, the shooter's father, was arrested.

The names of the officer and the suspects have not been released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.