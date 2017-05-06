Missing 15-year-old North Carolina girl found safe, AMBER alert canceled

A missing North Carolina 15-year-old girl has been found safe, the Winston-Salem Journal reports.

Cassidy Ann Bottoms, of Winston-Salem, was found Friday night in another town, the newspaper reported. She was with a man whom authorities had also been looking for.

Chief Deputy Brad Stanley told the paper he didn’t know about the circumstances of how Cassidy and the man, Joffey Lee Cutler, 20, were found.

An AMBER Alert was canceled earlier Friday for Cassidy. Authorities feared she may have been abducted.

She was the subject of a massive search after disappearing Wednesday. Deputies said at the time she may had been kidnapped by two men in their twenties in Winston-Salem, Fox Carolina reported.

The Amber Alert identified the alleged abductors as Cutler and Deshawn Dante Townes, 24.

Cassidy was last seen getting into a vehicle with the pair Wednesday night. They had pulled up to the girl as she was out walking with her sister, according to local media reports. Cassidy knew the two men.

Townes contacted police late Thursday and will not face charges, the station reported. He said he and Cutler parted ways Wednesday night and hadn’t the girl since then.

The search for Cassidy included the FBI.