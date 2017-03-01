IRS audits reportedly targets the rich

Tax specialists are reportedly warning clients that the Internal Revenue Service is focusing this year on people and companies most likely to hide money during tax season.

Bloomberg reported that these individuals who have complicated tax documents face the most scrutiny.

“My clients are concerned,” Debra Estrem, a managing director of the tax controversy group at Deloitte, told Bloomberg.

The Wall Street Journal reported that audits for individuals declined this year for the fifth straight year in 2016. The reported pointed out that the IRS has lost 30 percent of its enforcement staffing since 2010, its peak.

Steven Mnuchin, the treasury secretary, said during his confirmation hearing that he was concerned about the overall decline in the agency’s resources, The Journal reported.

Last year the IRS issued 111 million refunds, with an average refund of $2,860. More than 70 percent of taxpayers will get refunds this year, the IRS estimates.

“Many people view a tax refund as found money to ‘play’ with, rather than as a means of improving their financial security,” said Carla Dearing, CEO of SUM180, an online financial wellness service. “The very best use for those funds right now is to put them toward longer-term savings.