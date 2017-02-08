Louisiana in recovery mode after powerful line of tornadoes

Parts of Louisiana are recovering after seven tornadoes touched down on Tuesday, leaving behind a trail of destruction across the region. Nearly 40 people were injured but no deaths were reported due to the storm system.

Thousands were left without power as crews began working to return the state to a sense of normalcy. Shelters were set up for people in the hardest hit areas in the state.

Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency and advised citizens to remain vigilant as recovery efforts begin.

“[It] is very dangerous.” Edwards said. “With power lines down, telephone poles and light poles in the road. There is sharp metal all over the place, and we need to keep the roads free."

SLIDESHOW: Tornadoes slam New Orleans area

Nearly 80 people spent the night in a shelter set up near the eastern part of New Orleans, according to Erin Burns, press secretary for Mayor Mitch Landrieu. Many people showed up at the site on Wednesday morning for a hot meal and to reunite with family and friends.

Angela Lasalle stayed with her daughter on Tuesday night after she lost power in her home. Lasalle said she’s still shaken up by the storm but has been extremely thankful for the outpouring of support she’s seen from the community.

“[My] lights are out, my meat and everything spoiled in my refrigerator so I’m upset about that but I know help is here,” Lasalle said. “I’m feeling good. I love my people I love my city and I’m still overwhelmed.”

Parts of New Orleans that were struck on Tuesday were also hit by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Mike Steele, the communications director for the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) said survey teams have started assessing the damage

“Once all that information is gathered by the teams we’ll be able to determine what level if any federal assistance may or may not be available to help with these events,” Steele said.

Willie James Inman is a Fox News multimedia reporter based in Jackson, Mississippi. Follow him on twitter: @WillieJames