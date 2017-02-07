Cops hunt woman, 'deranged' man linked to 3 murders in 2 states

The manhunt for a couple linked to a multi-state killing spree entered its seventh day Tuesday as Florida police said it would be only a matter a time before the two did “something stupid” and were caught.

Two capital murder warrants have been issued for 44-year-old William “Billy” Boyette, who is suspected in the deaths of two women in Florida and one woman in Alabama, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson told reporters. Boyette is also suspected of wounding a young mother on Monday during a home invasion near Pensacola.

“He is a deranged man,” said Johnson, who had a message to the suspected killer. “Mr. Boyette, there are only two places you are going to end up – in a prison or a cemetery. The decision is yours ... Turn yourself in and we will treat you fairly.”

He added: “The ending is up to him. We are not going to take any chances.”

Police are also seeking warrants for accessory after the fact for Mary Rice, 37, who has been seen on video with Boyette since the shootings started, Johnson said.

Rice had previously been considered a person of interest in the attacks; however on Monday she was upgraded to an official suspect. Authorities said she dyed her hair orange and did not act on multiple chances to flee or ask for help. She has been spotted on surveillance video entering stores on her own.

“The fact that she was seen away from him in Walmart and then came together with him in the parking lot, she’s a willing participant without a doubt,” Johnson said.

The Florida Panhandle has been on high alert since the killing spree began last week.

Two bodies turned up at the Emerald Sands Inn in Milton on Jan. 31. One of the victims, Alicia Greer, 30, was in a relationship with Boyette, while the other was identified as Jacqueline Jeanette Moore, 39.

Police said Greer is the only victim with a connection to the suspected killer.

Boyette and Rice then reportedly went to Lillian, Ala., where police said they allegedly killed Peggy Broz and stole her vehicle Friday morning.

The manhunt for Boyette and Rice escalated after the Monday morning shooting that left Kayla Crocker, 32, in the hospital in critical condition. Crocker's white Chevrolet Cobalt was stolen and video surveillance confirmed Boyette and Rice took the car to a nearby Shell station and ate at a Hardee's restaurant a short time after the attack.

Authorities believe Boyette and Rice are hiding in nearby wooden areas, which they said are well-known to the suspect.

“He knows these woods like the back of his hand,” Johnson said. “We are looking for him and he is looking for us. He known where to hide.”

However, he said: “Sooner or later, he is going to make a mistake and we are going to pounce.”

Boyette has a history of drug trafficking and is known to be a heavy user of the drug Spice.

Authorities said they have been chasing many reports of sightings in search for the pair and warned residents to stay alert. A $21,000 crime stoppers reward has been issued.

“Be vigilant. Travel in pairs. Keep your doors locked, keep your windows locked,” Johnson said.

