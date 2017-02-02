San Diego police help couple deliver baby at post office

Mail wasn't the only thing delivered at a San Diego post office Thursday.

San Diego police officers Matt Enderlin and Eric Hustad went to the US Post Office in Mira Mesa Thursday around 6:20 a.m. after receiving a call from a husband who said his wife was having a baby in their car.

The two officers found the couple in the parking lot of the post office at 9051 Mira Mesa Boulevard. Soon after, they helped deliver the baby.

"When you do this job, you have to be ready for anything, even delivering a baby! Great job Officers Enderlin & Hustad and Mom on bringing this beautiful baby into the world at the Mira Mesa Post Office no less. Guess mail's not the only thing getting delivered today ," SDPD posted on their Facebook page.

Medics took the new mother, father and newborn baby to Scripps Memorial Hospital.

"We've been partners for 8 years now so it's one of those things where we've gotten a lot of calls on this job, you expect the unexpected," said Officer Matt Enderlin.

Click for more from FOX5SanDiego.com.