Reports of loud 'bangs' bewilder San Diego residents

Reports of mysterious booms Tuesday left San Diego County residents rattled and in search of some answers.

Several people reported hearing large “bangs” and felt the earth shake at around 3 p.m., according to Fox 5 San Diego. The USGS didn’t detect an earthquake at that time.

"I automatically thought it was an earthquake, my car started moving back and forth in Imperial Beach,” Laura Reynold told the station.

Residents also took to social media to express their bewilderment as well.

"Are we having an earthquake? Our sliders won't stop shaking, but my chair isn't moving and it's not wind," a Coronado resident wrote.

San Diego police told NBC San Diego they didn’t have any information on the reported noises. A Mirmar Air Station spokesman told the station they were looking into the noises.