Family in desperate search to find missing Missouri woman

Friends and family of a missing Missouri woman launched a desperate search Tuesday after she failed to return home from work over the weekend.

Fox 4 KC reported Toni Anderson, 20, hasn’t been seen or heard from since Sunday morning after telling co-workers she was headed to a Kansas City gas station.

Pete Sanchez, Anderson’s boyfriend, told the station that she works at Chrome, an entertainment bar, and left work shortly after 4 a.m. He added that she was “adamant” about going to the gas station.

Friends fear Kansas City woman’s text shows she encountered someone evil https://t.co/QRmWg1AAF2 pic.twitter.com/or73UVgoFW — FOX 4 News (@fox4kc) January 18, 2017

Roxanne Townsend, one of Anderson’s friends, said that shortly after Anderson left the bar, she received a worrisome text from her.

"It was exactly 4:42 when she texted me and said, 'I just got pulled over again.' She said 'again' because she gets pulled over all the time," Townsend told Fox 4 KC.

Kansas City police said they have no record of any police officer making a traffic stop on Anderson.

Sanchez said he was asleep at the time Anderson was getting off work and nothing was unusual about the night.

"Every time I leave the house, I hope the next face I see in public is going to be her," he said.

Sanchez said that he and Anderson have lived together for two years and that she never once disappeared. Sanchez said that Anderson likes to review local music festivals in the area.

Anderson is described as having blond hair, green eyes and a lean stature. She was last driving a 2014 black Ford Focus with the Kansas license plate number 998 GAX.

A GoFundMe account has been setup in hopes the family could hire a private investigator to find Anderson.

