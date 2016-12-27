The family of a Washington D.C. yoga instructor and theater actress who vanished on Christmas Day said early Tuesday that her body had been found.
Tricia McCauley’s brother made the announcement in a Facebook and thanked her “D.C. family” for helping in the search for her.
"Hang on to each other," Brian McCauley said.
The discovery of McCauley’s body came hours after police located McCauley’s missing 2-door Scion iQ hatchback and had taken a “person of interest” in for questioning, according to NBC Washington.
Police haven’t made any announcement of an arrest in McCauley’s death.
McCauley, 46, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the Bloomingdale neighborhood of Washington, police said. McCauley was supposed to have dinner at a friend’s house in northwest D.C. and was expected to fly out to visit family on Monday.
Police released a picture of a man who they said might’ve been driving McCauley’s vehicle.