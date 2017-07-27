Apple discontinues iPod Nano, iPod Shuffle

With the Apple Music app now built into iOS devices, there's no longer much of a reason to purchase a standalone iPod. With the exception perhaps of hipsters carting around their ancient iPod classics or runners who rely on Apple's smaller MP3 players, most of us now listen to music and podcasts on our phones.

As a result, Apple is discontinuing the iPod nano and iPod shuffle. Speculation about the move first started swirling this morning when Apple removed the vintage devices from its online store, and Cupertino has now confirmed it's paring down its iPod lineup.

Apple did not immediately respond to PCMag's request for comment but told Business Insider it's axing the iPod nano and shuffle and updating its pricing for the iPod touch. The 32GB iPod touch will now set you back $199, or you can get the 128GB version for $299.

"Today, we are simplifying our iPod lineup with two models of iPod touch now with double the capacity starting at just $199 and we are discontinuing the iPod shuffle and iPod nano," an Apple spokesperson told Business Insider.

The iPod nano and shuffle both made their debut in 2005. Apple last updated the iPod nano in 2012 and the iPod shuffle in 2010, so this move isn't too much of a shocker. As PCMag discovered, Apple as of last year didn't even have the iPod nano on display at its Los Angeles store, and its employees there were pushing potential buyers towards the newer, more expensive iPods.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.