Minnesota Vikings defender Everson Griffen threatened hotel shooting, broke into teammate's home, reports say

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen reportedly threatened to shoot up a hotel and then broke into a teammate’s home during the weekend, a pair of incidents that led to his brief detention and a hospital evaluation.

Griffen, a three-time Pro Bowler, made threats about “shooting up” the Hotel Ivy in Minneapolis on Saturday, law enforcement sources told FOX9. Griffen was seen pacing around the lobby of the hotel and a dispatcher said the suspect warned he would shoot someone if staff didn’t let him into his room, KSTP-TV reported.

Griffen agreed to leave the hotel after police arrived and no weapon was ever brandished, according to multiple reports.

The 30-year-old Vikings star was later detained for allegedly breaking into a teammate’s home, according to FOX9. It was unclear which teammate was the alleged victim. Griffen was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

“We are aware of the situation involving Everson Griffen and certainly concerned by what we have heard,” Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said in a statement. “We are currently focused on Everson’s well-being and providing the appropriate support for him and his family.”

Griffen was set to miss Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills with an injury, but was presumably supposed to join his teammates on the sideline.

It’s unclear whether Griffen will face any discipline.

Griffen played in Minnesota’s first two games of the season. He had a half-sack in each of those games. He’s coming off three straight Pro Bowl seasons.