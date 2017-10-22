Expand / Collapse search
Wolves Twi-lights: Wiggins beats the final buzzer

Our last "Wolves Twi-lights" postfrom Friday'swin over the Utah Jazzwas headlined by Andrew Wiggins beating the clock with a buzzer beater.

That shotclosed out the first quarter.

But on Sunday, his buzzer-beater was for the win.

Wiggins, who signed a five-year, $148 million contract extension with Minnesota on Oct. 11, showed his clutch gene once again, silencing asellout crowd in Oklahoma City with a game-winning 3-pointer as time expired to give the Timberwolves their second win of the year.

If you haven't seen it yet, look no further (and catch up on other big highlights, too):

WIGGINS WINS IT!! #AllEyesNorth

FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 23, 2017

A trey from @Teague0 gets the #Twolves started!

WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/A8CEUxaq86 pic.twitter.com/WyzoHZtatk

FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 22, 2017

Gorgui from the corner! #AllEyesNorth

WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/A8CEUxaq86 pic.twitter.com/Tkh6oRkFu2

FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 22, 2017

. @22wiggins, too smooth!

WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/A8CEUxaq86 pic.twitter.com/jIOQHCGjZ9

FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 22, 2017

Butler Bazz!

WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/qDIDiqX1mk pic.twitter.com/Eo0E5ihHeb

FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 22, 2017

TOWNS

WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/qDIDiqX1mk pic.twitter.com/DELbn0zqjx

FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 22, 2017

… Yiiiiiiiikes pic.twitter.com/EKFJJKQS32

FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 23, 2017

Big KAT doing Big KAT things.

WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/qDIDiqX1mk pic.twitter.com/eycp0oZFq2

FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 23, 2017

. @22wiggins RISES for the slam!

WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/qDIDiqX1mk pic.twitter.com/bNARs0QhYt

FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 23, 2017

MONSTER from @KarlTowns!

WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/A8CEUxaq86 pic.twitter.com/5u7K9gv8rc

FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 23, 2017

WIGGINS!!!!!!!

FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 23, 2017

. @22wiggins hit the game-winning trey to beat OKC!

"I'm in a good rhythm. It feels amazing!" pic.twitter.com/6aMheS1BXz

FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 23, 2017

. @KarlTowns takes us through Wiggins' big shot from his point of view:

FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 23, 2017