Stefano Gabbana slammed for calling Instagram star Chiara Ferragni 'cheap' on her wedding day

Stefano Gabbana is being blasted on social media for calling Instagram influencer Chiara Ferragni “cheap” on her wedding day. The news comes just months after the Italian designer similarly described Selena Gomez as “so ugly” on social media.

On Sept. 1, Italian fashionista and style star Ferragni wed Italian rapper and “X-Fact Italia” judge Fedez in a glamorous ceremony in Sicily, People reports. The Blonde Salad blogger sported three custom Dior gowns for the big day, and the Dolce & Gabbana co-founder quickly berated her first ensemble.

Soon after the 31-year-old new mom said “I do,” the Instagram account @commentsbycelebs sounded the alarm that 55-year-old Gabbana wrote “cheap” on a Harper’s Bazaar UK Instagram post of Ferragni in a voluminous, lace-detailed, long-sleeved Dior ensemble, reminiscent of Grace Kelly’s iconic bridal gown.

The move evidently struck a nerve with many, and the designer was soon slammed online.

“Are you just mad that this beautiful girl didn't wear a dress designed by you? Fact: A woman can put on a dress she finds in a thrift store, David's Bridal, or one of yours and if she feels lovely in it than she is! Do everyone a favor and keep your negativity to yourself!” one Instagram critic clapped.

Family 💘 #TheFerragnez A post shared by Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) on Sep 2, 2018 at 3:37am PDT

“That’s really shocking to read that kind of comment from the great designer that you are Stefano. I don’t know the level of professional relationship that you have (or not) with @chiaraferragni, but that’s pity from you to act like that,” another agreed.

“Not as cheap as those rhinestone D&G t-shirts you sell for $400,” one Ferragni fan mercilessly quipped.

Though Ferragni has yet to publically comment on the matter, she’s no stranger to standing up to online bullies.

In July, she blasted a major Italian newspaper for reportedly fat-shaming her friends during her bachelorette party in Ibiza, Spain.

Back in June, Gabbana caught similar heat for describing Selena Gomez as “so ugly” on Instagram.

As noted by People, Gabbana and his business partner, Domenico Dolce, have been previously criticized for their vocal opposition to gay adoptions and IVF.

