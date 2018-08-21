Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Style + Beauty

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress may be displayed at Windsor Castle

Janine Puhak
By | Fox News
close
Royal Wedding: A look at Meghan Markle's white bridal gown designed by Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller for her wedding to Prince Harry at St George's Chapel in Windsor. Video

Royal Wedding: Meghan Markle's haute couture Givenchy dress

Royal Wedding: A look at Meghan Markle's white bridal gown designed by Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller for her wedding to Prince Harry at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

Just when the world finally recovered from royal wedding fever, the hysterics may flare up again, as Meghan Markle’s bridal gown is rumored to be headed for public display at Windsor Castle.

Kensington Palace officials are in talks to present the Duchess of Sussex’s boatneck Givenchy gown as “the centerpiece of an exhibition” at the 1,000-year-old castle where the former actress married Prince Harry, the Daily Express reported.

The gown was designed by Clare Waight Keller.

If Markle ultimately allows her wedding gown to go on display, she’ll be following in the footsteps of her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, in a move that will likely be embraced with similar fanfare.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are giving royal enthusiasts a closer look at their wedding. Kensington Palace released three photos taken by their official royal wedding photographer that show an up-close look at their big day.

VICTORIA'S SECRET'S IDEA OF SEXY IS BECOMING 'UNRELATABLE', EXPERTS SAY

Over 350,000 people flocked to see the Duchess of Cambridge’s Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen wedding gown in the first six weeks it was displayed at Buckingham Palace during the summer of 2011, People reported at the time.

On May 19, the newly minted Duchess of Sussex brought tears to eyes around the globe when she arrived at St. George's Chapel in a fitted, pure white gown and an extra-long cathedral-length lace veil with floral embroidery to marry her prince at last. Keller, the first female artistic director of the storied French fashion house favored by Audrey Hepburn, worked closely with the bride on the design of the dress.

Royal Wedding: A recap of the nuptials from the famous guests, the incredible fashion, the grand processions, the vows, and the speech by Bishop Michael Curry, to the incredible kiss between newlyweds Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

No word yet as to whether Duchess Meghan’s second, slinky wedding dress, designed by Stella McCartney, will join the haute couture ensemble on display.

 

 

 

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak