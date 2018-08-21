Meghan Markle’s wedding dress may be displayed at Windsor Castle

Just when the world finally recovered from royal wedding fever, the hysterics may flare up again, as Meghan Markle’s bridal gown is rumored to be headed for public display at Windsor Castle.

Kensington Palace officials are in talks to present the Duchess of Sussex’s boatneck Givenchy gown as “the centerpiece of an exhibition” at the 1,000-year-old castle where the former actress married Prince Harry, the Daily Express reported.

The gown was designed by Clare Waight Keller.

If Markle ultimately allows her wedding gown to go on display, she’ll be following in the footsteps of her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, in a move that will likely be embraced with similar fanfare.

Over 350,000 people flocked to see the Duchess of Cambridge’s Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen wedding gown in the first six weeks it was displayed at Buckingham Palace during the summer of 2011, People reported at the time.

On May 19, the newly minted Duchess of Sussex brought tears to eyes around the globe when she arrived at St. George's Chapel in a fitted, pure white gown and an extra-long cathedral-length lace veil with floral embroidery to marry her prince at last. Keller, the first female artistic director of the storied French fashion house favored by Audrey Hepburn, worked closely with the bride on the design of the dress.

No word yet as to whether Duchess Meghan’s second, slinky wedding dress, designed by Stella McCartney, will join the haute couture ensemble on display.