Dolce & Gabbana designer calls Selena Gomez 'so ugly'

Following a cruel comment Stefano Gabbana made about Selena Gomez‘s appearance on Instagram, fans and celebrities are jumping to the pop star’s defense.

Under a photo collage of 25-year-old Gomez wearing red dresses posted by The Catwalk Italia on Monday, the Dolce & Gabbana designer, 55, commented “è proprio brutta” — which roughly translates to “she’s so ugly.”

Fans of the “Back to You” singer, who happens to be the most-followed person on Instagram, quickly slammed Gabbana in the comments. “The only thing ugly I see here is your personality,” wrote one “Selenator.” Added another, “You must be blind.”

“13 Reasons Why” star Tommy Dorfman weighed in as well. “You’re tired and over. Your homophobic, misogynistic, body-shaming existence will not thrive in 2018,” the actor wrote beneath the post. “It is no longer tolerable or chic. Please take many seats.”

Several of Gomez’s pop peers similarly defended the singer. Julia Michaels, the musician who penned Gomez’s hit “Bad Liar,” tweeted, “Just here to tell you that you are one of the most beautiful women I know, inside and out. I love you always.”

