'Married' Tinder user slammed for crib, dress in profile photo

One anonymous Tinder user is being roasted on Twitter for seeking companionship as he’s “home alone tonight,” though commentators are largely outraged over the crib and dress seen in the background of his shirtless, faceless profile picture on the dating app.

On July 27, Twitter user @Dizzydub1 shared a profile screenshot of a Tinder user identified as “P,” who claims he is 42 years old and living in the North Dublin, Ireland.

“Married, home alone tonight looking for someone to call in, share a bottle of wine, beer and more… sorry there is no head shot, too risky but will send one if you are interested in calling over,” the caption of his shirtless Tinder photo reads.

Once the man's profile was brought to the attention of Dizzydub1, he couldn't resist pointing out the odd background elements in his pic.

“My mate came across this tinder profile tonight. Extra d-----bag points for the Moses basket [wicker bassinette] in the background,” @Dizzydub1 commented, in a post that has since generated hundreds of comments.

“Tell him get into therapy and stop sabotaging his life,” one critic clapped.

“Hahaha Jesus poor Pat's wife,” another agreed.

“That’s very pathetic on multiple levels,” someone else said said.

“I may stay single for the rest of my life...” another joked.

Though some Twitter users pointed out the man may share an open relationship with his spouse, others were furious that he would welcome a stranger from the Internet into in his home, and possibly expose a child to such a thing.

“He's obviously as thick as he is sleazy… who in their right mind would invite a random into their marital home?!?” one wrote.

“Wow. Horrible. He's cheating on that child in the Moses basket as much as he is on his wife. When you have child all such bets are off,” another commented.

One thing's for sure, though: Whether P's Tinder matches swipe right or left, his cover has completely been blown.