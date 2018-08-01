Cops in Australia assigned to monitor tourists taking selfies near dangerous cliff

Cops in Australia have been forced to patrol a dangerous cliff edge in a bid to stop tourists risking their life for the perfect selfie.

Tourists have been jumping the fence at the Wedding Cake Rock in the Royal National Park, south of Sydney, to take photographs next to the 160-foot drop.

A post shared by 여행 기록 (@addypeace) on Jul 30, 2018 at 5:02am PDT

Now police have answered a call to deploy officers because they fear it is only a matter of time before someone falls — or the actual cliff face collapses with them into the sea.

Anyone would caught jumping the fence now risks the equivalent of a $2,300 fine.

New South Wales Parks and Wildlife (NPWS) called in the cops amid a craze on social media for taking dangerous selfies by posing at the edge.

A NPWS spokesperson told ABC News: “It is extremely difficult to try to regulate this behaviour when people are intent on ignoring the signage.

A post shared by I AM HERENANN (@herenann_journey) on Jul 28, 2018 at 5:59am PDT

“The need to climb a 1.6 metre (5-foot) high fence makes it impossible for people to be unaware of the extreme danger.”

The rock is fenced off with warning signs after a safety report concluded the cliff face could collapse at any moment.

A post shared by Adventure • Inspiration (@travelgramxo) on Jul 23, 2018 at 5:35pm PDT

The national park’s website warns visitors reminding of the high risks if they jump the fence to take their photos and requesting them to not ignore the signs.

“The white color is caused by iron leaching, which makes the sandstone layers dangerously soft, prone to cracking and at very high risk of collapse. Please stay behind the fenced off areas. Standing or sitting on the rock or cliff edges poses a very high safety risk.

A post shared by @_pdlpj on Jul 26, 2018 at 2:23pm PDT

“For your safety, please don't stand or sit on the rock, or venture too close to cliff edges.”

This article originally appeared in The Sun.