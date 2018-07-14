Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Style + Beauty

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton attend Wimbledon in first solo outing

Janine Puhak
By | Fox News
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, right, sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court ahead of the women's singles final match between Serena Williams of the US and Angelique Kerber of Germany at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018. (Andrew Couldridge, Pool via AP)

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, right, sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court ahead of the women's singles final match between Serena Williams of the US and Angelique Kerber of Germany at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018. (Andrew Couldridge, Pool via AP)

It’s good to be a duchess!

On July 14, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton were all smiles as they arrived at Wimbledon in their first joint solo outing. The royals, both 36, looked chic and summery in their respective ensembles for the match up between Markle’s pal Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber of Germany in the women’s singles final of the tournament.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, right, arrive in the Royal Box on Centre Court ahead of the women's singles final match between Serena Williams of the US and Angelique Kerber of Germany at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018. (Nic Bothma, Pool via AP)

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, right, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex take their seats in the Royal Box on Centre Court ahead of the women's singles final.  (AP.)

The newly minted Duchess of Sussex sported a blue and white striped Ralph Lauren button down and wide legged white slacks, carrying a fedora and black handbag, while the Duchess of Cambridge opted for a white short sleeved dress with black polka dots from her go-to designer Jenny Packham and nude pumps, the Daily Mail reports. Middleton wore her hair in a signature bouncy blowout, while Markle rocked a signature messy bun.

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 14, 2018. Britain's Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex arrive to watch Spain's Rafael Nadal continue his semi final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic, which was suspended yesterday, after running late. REUTERS/Toby Melville TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC1F88915310

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, right, take in the sights at Wimbledon.  (AP)

MELANIA TRUMP PRAISED FOR J. MENDEL GOWN: 'SHE LOOKS LIKE A PRINCESS'

Before making their way to the royal box at the All England club, the sisters-in-law chatted with female tennis players and ball girls and boys to learn more about the iconic tournament, People reports.

The pair sat side by side and appeared to be in good spirits as they animatedly watched Novak Djokovic defeat Rafael Nadal in the heated men’s singles final.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, right, sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court ahead of the women's singles final match between Serena Williams of the US and Angelique Kerber of Germany at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018. (Nic Bothma, Pool via AP)

The royals, both 36, were all smiles for the high profile London match up.  (AP)

The duchesses are both avid tennis fans, each having attended Wimbledon in recent years. The sporty Duchess of Cambridge is often spotted courtside at high-profile matches with her husband Prince William and sister Pippa Middleton, while the Duchess of Sussex first attended Wimbledon in 2016, around the same time she met husband-to-be Prince Harry, the outlet notes.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Meanwhile, Williams makes a triumphant comeback to the London tournament, giving birth and battling subsequent health complications just ten months ago, Fox Sports reports. Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, were amongst guests at Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry’s May 19 royal wedding.

 

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak