Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton attend Wimbledon in first solo outing

It’s good to be a duchess!

On July 14, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton were all smiles as they arrived at Wimbledon in their first joint solo outing. The royals, both 36, looked chic and summery in their respective ensembles for the match up between Markle’s pal Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber of Germany in the women’s singles final of the tournament.

The newly minted Duchess of Sussex sported a blue and white striped Ralph Lauren button down and wide legged white slacks, carrying a fedora and black handbag, while the Duchess of Cambridge opted for a white short sleeved dress with black polka dots from her go-to designer Jenny Packham and nude pumps, the Daily Mail reports. Middleton wore her hair in a signature bouncy blowout, while Markle rocked a signature messy bun.

Before making their way to the royal box at the All England club, the sisters-in-law chatted with female tennis players and ball girls and boys to learn more about the iconic tournament, People reports.

The pair sat side by side and appeared to be in good spirits as they animatedly watched Novak Djokovic defeat Rafael Nadal in the heated men’s singles final.

The duchesses are both avid tennis fans, each having attended Wimbledon in recent years. The sporty Duchess of Cambridge is often spotted courtside at high-profile matches with her husband Prince William and sister Pippa Middleton, while the Duchess of Sussex first attended Wimbledon in 2016, around the same time she met husband-to-be Prince Harry, the outlet notes.

Meanwhile, Williams makes a triumphant comeback to the London tournament, giving birth and battling subsequent health complications just ten months ago, Fox Sports reports. Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, were amongst guests at Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry’s May 19 royal wedding.