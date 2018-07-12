Melania Trump praised for J. Mendel gown: 'She looks like a princess'

Melania Trump has been turning heads in her latest fashion choice at the black-tie dinner hosted by Prime Minister Theresa May at Blenheim Palace Thursday evening, marking Trumps’ first official visit to Britain.

MELANIA TRUMP’S STATE OF THE UNION OUTFIT: PERSONAL STATEMENT, OR JUST A NICE SUIT?

While President Trump sported a more traditional black-and-white tuxedo, FLOTUS stood out with a pale yellow chiffon gown from French label J. Mendel. The off-shoulder dress featured a wrapped bodice, floor-length pleats and a billowing cape that gave her a dramatic, yet delicate look.

Melania paired the ensemble with minimal jewelry and sky-high stiletto heels in a matching pastel color.

The $6,990 ready-to-wear dress has been so admired that it is completely sold out on J. Mendel’s website – though the price was dropped to $2,996, USA Today reported.

After Melania debuted the gown, several took to Twitter to gush about the outfit, even comparing the first last to a Disney princess.

While the dress seemed to be a big hit with most, some were not as complimentary of the buttery yellow frock.

The Trumps are joining Prime Minister May and other British business leaders at the black-tie dinner at the palace to kick off their visit to Britain.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The Trumps are scheduled to meet Queen Elizabeth II Friday afternoon at Windsor Castle after President Trump meets with Prime Minister May in the morning.