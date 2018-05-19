Expand / Collapse search
Royal wedding attire compared to drink cans

By Kathleen Joyce | Fox News
Royal Wedding: Meghan Markle's haute couture Givenchy dress

Royal Wedding: A look at Meghan Markle's white bridal gown designed by Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller for her wedding to Prince Harry at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

A few guests at the royal wedding were targeted by social media users who compared their attire to drink cans.

Pippa Middleton, Kate Middleton’s sister who became famous for her tight white dress during her sister's wedding to Prince William, wore a green floral dress. However, some Twitter users pointed out Middleton’s dress was similar to the Arizona green tea can. Twitter users posted side-by-side photographs of Middleton’s mint dress and the can of green tea.

Pippa Middleton's dress was compared to an Arizona green tea can.  (AP)

“Pippa’s dress looks like the Arizona iced tea can,” one social media user wrote.

PIPPA MIDDLETON’S MODEST ROYAL WEDDING DRESS LIKENED TO ARIZONA GREEN TEA

 

“Pippa Middleton sponsored by Arizona,” another person tweeted.

Middleton was not the only one who drew attention on Twitter. The queen herself was not spared.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip during the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Jonathan Brady/pool photo via AP)

Queen Elizabeth II's outfit was compared to a margarita can.  (AP)

Social media users compared Queen Elizabeth II’s green outfit to a can of Budweiser’s Lime-A-Rita. The queen’s outfit was also accessorized with a hat of the same color.

Amal and George Clooney arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Ian West/pool photo via AP)

Amal Clooney's bright yellow dress was compared to a can of pineapple margarita.  (AP)

Amal Clooney also drew attention for her bright yellow dress and matching hat. Some social media users compared her dress to a can of Budweiser’s Pine-Apple-Rita.

The archbishop’s robe was also compared to a can. Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby’s robe was likened to a can of lemon La Croix.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby's robe was likened to a seltzer can.  (Reuters)

MEGHAN MARKLE STUNS IN CLARE WAIGHT KELLER FOR GIVENCHY AT ROYAL WEDDING

 

Meanwhile, Duchess Kate is catching heat on Twitter for her own outfit choice for the May 19 celebrations, as her pale yellow Alexander McQueen ensemble appears to photograph as white.

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte leave, after the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Andrew Matthews/pool photo via AP)

Kate Middleton's dress came under fire by social media users who thought it was white.  (WPA Rota)

On Saturday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry married in a highly anticipated wedding that was viewed by people around the world.  