Plastic surgeon: Kim Zolciak's earlobe fillers provide 'temporary fix' for heavy earrings

Just days after her daughter Brielle Biermann tweeted that Zolciak “gets filler in her ears because her diamond earrings are too heavy,” Atlanta-based plastic surgeon Dr. Wright Jones, who has not treated Zolciak, told Page Six that hyaluronic acid fillers like Restalyne and Juvederm — commonly used on faces to combat wrinkles — can be used to fix Zolciak’s “#richpeopleproblem.”

“The main problem with heavy earrings is that over time they will stretch out your earlobes,” Jones explained. “The stretched, thin tissue can be plumped up with the filler to kind of add volume and help support the earring. And at the same time it kind of narrows the hole that was stretched out a little bit."

"The only caveat is that this is a temporary fix. The filler will go away. And the second thing is if your earlobe is severely stretched and the hole is very large then it’s not a good option because the fillers can only do so much to support the earrings.”

“It’s a temporary fix and it’s something that’s relatively new,” he added. “I’m not promoting that everyone go out and get filler in their ear just to support large earrings but if you have a special event or a special occasion and you want to wear some earrings and your earlobes are already really, really stretched then this is an option for you.”

“I still recommend going to a board certified plastic surgeon because there are some really key areas around the ear that need to be avoided and you don’t want to get a complication from such a simple, quick procedure,” he said. “One is you can have some asymmetry of the earlobes meaning that they look different. You can also get bleeding. There are some important nerves around the ear that should be avoided and also blood vessels. Overall, it’s a fairly quick and simple procedure with low complications but that’s in the hands of a board certified plastic surgeon.”

The treatment can range $500 to $600 depending on how much is used and it can last for around six months, according to Jones.

“In your face, if you get them in your lips they actually dissolve a little bit faster because your lips are very animated and they move a lot and it causes breakdown of the filler a little bit faster than it would in your ear,” he noted.

Zolciak, 39, and Biermann, 21, are known for injecting their lips.

