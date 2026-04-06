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Lifestyle Newsletter

Some cruise ports raising red flags for vacation travelers

The latest travel news, trends and tips, delivered straight to your inbox

By Fox News Staff Fox News
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→ Before booking that shore excursion, there's a growing list of cruise ports raising safety concerns.

→ Americans face new warnings — and steeper fees — at a once-popular Red Sea escape.

→ A new study finds older airline passengers may slow emergency evacuations due to mobility and reaction time limits.

Royal Caribbean cancels planned destinations

Some cruise stops come with hidden risks — and experts say travelers should do their homework. (iStock)

Conversation starters

→ A cruise line is adding fuel surcharges to some sailings as rising oil prices raise concerns about broader industry fees.

→ A familiar tipping move could create awkward moments abroad, according to seasoned travel pros.

→ One U.S. senator is urging the TSA to reverse its shoe policy, calling the measure reckless.

TSA agent works at Houston airport security checkpoint

A U.S. senator is calling on the TSA to reinstate its policy on requiring travelers to remove their shoes, warning the move is reckless. (Ronaldo Schemidt /AFP via Getty Images)

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Discovery tales

→ Archaeologists uncovered a rare Christian artifact that may point to an unknown baptism practice.

→ A coin once used as a bus fare is identified as a 2,000-year-old relic with origins that remain unclear.

→ Archaeologists discovered a cannonball believed to have been fired during the Battle of the Alamo.

Alamo painting next to cannonball from site

Archaeologists at the Alamo uncovered a historic cannonball believed to date back to the pivotal 1836 battle. (MPI/Getty Images; Alamo Trust)

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Quote of the week

"Jonathan the tortoise is very much alive."

A viral hoax falsely claimed the world's oldest known land animal had died, but his veterinarian confirmed the 190-plus-year-old tortoise remains alive.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

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