Some cruise ports raising red flags for vacation travelers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

→ Before booking that shore excursion, there's a growing list of cruise ports raising safety concerns.

→ Americans face new warnings — and steeper fees — at a once-popular Red Sea escape.

→ A new study finds older airline passengers may slow emergency evacuations due to mobility and reaction time limits.

Conversation starters

→ A cruise line is adding fuel surcharges to some sailings as rising oil prices raise concerns about broader industry fees.

→ A familiar tipping move could create awkward moments abroad, according to seasoned travel pros.

→ One U.S. senator is urging the TSA to reverse its shoe policy, calling the measure reckless.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Discovery tales

→ Archaeologists uncovered a rare Christian artifact that may point to an unknown baptism practice.

→ A coin once used as a bus fare is identified as a 2,000-year-old relic with origins that remain unclear.

→ Archaeologists discovered a cannonball believed to have been fired during the Battle of the Alamo.

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRAVEL NEWS

Quote of the week

"Jonathan the tortoise is very much alive."

A viral hoax falsely claimed the world's oldest known land animal had died, but his veterinarian confirmed the 190-plus-year-old tortoise remains alive.