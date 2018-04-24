Melania Trump's hat draws Beyoncé, Olivia Pope comparisons

First lady Melania Trump is well accustomed to making headlines for her fashion choices, and Tuesday’s all-white ensemble during President Donald Trump’s first official state visit with France was no exception.

As the President and Melania welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, to the White House, all eyes were on Melania’s striking accessory choice. The fashionable first lady made headlines for donning a wide-brimmed hat by French-American designer Hervé Pierre, who also designed her inaugural gown. She paired the bold choice with a Michael Kors Collection belted blazer, suit skirt and Christian Louboutin heels.

The Internet didn’t miss a beat commenting on FLOTUS’ headwear. People on Twitter made comparisons ranging from Beyoncé’s hat in the “Formation” video to Olivia Pope’s infamous white hat on “Scandal.”

Love it or hate it, Melania’s hat certainly got people talking.