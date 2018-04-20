Walmart testing new dress code for in-store employees

Walmart employees can now ditch the khakis for something a little more casual thanks to a new dress code currently testing in select stores.

The big-box retailer is allowing in-store employees at some of the company’s 4,700 locations to now wear blue jeans in addition to the previously mandated khakis or black pants. Additionally, they’ll also be able to wear any color of solid shirt, according to Bloomberg News.

The change comes as part of Walmart’s efforts to attract and retain staff in a competitive labor market. In January, the company increased minimum wage to $11 an hour and began offering employee bonuses of up $1,000 based on seniority. The company also added new benefits, including expanded maternity and parental leave and an adoption benefit, Bloomberg reports.

It remains unclear whether the new dress code will be implemented company-wide. "We are always testing new ideas and concepts in a small number of our stores," Walmart spokesperson Justin Rushing told CNN Money. "Some of these tests are expanded while others are retired. We won't know next steps on this test until we've had a chance to learn what works and what could work better."

In the meantime, employees at the other stores — those that aren't particpating in the test — will still be abiding by the old rules, which ban blue jeans and require that workers wear khaki or black pants with a solid white or blue top.