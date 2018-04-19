'Preventative Botox' rising trend among millennials

While Botox is most commonly associated with middle-aged people looking to turn back the clock, there’s a growing trend among the younger set who want to fight off signs of aging before they ever show up. And in a social-media obsessed world flooded with selfies, it’s no surprise millennials are turning to this option in order to look their best.

“The largest growing demographic at my practice are millennials in their late 20s and early 30s,” Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank, celebrity cosmetic dermatologist and founder of PFRANKMD and PFRANKMD Skin Salon in New York City, told Fox News.

Preventative Botox, the concept of treating the facial muscles that you use more frequently in order to avoid wrinkles from forming, has become an increasingly popular procedure for young people. “These days, it’s just another form of grooming (like getting waxed, coloring your hair, getting facials, etc),” Dr. Frank said. Annual statistics from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons confirm this trend, as reported Botox procedures increased 28 percent since 2010 among 20 to 29-year-olds.

So what exactly is Botox and how does it work? Botox is a popular name brand for Botulinum Toxin Type A, a neuromodulator that works as a “selective muscle relaxer” to reduce dynamic wrinkles of motion, according to Dr. Frank. It’s a protein made by a commonly known bacteria that temporarily paralyzes muscle. There are other brands out there that work the same way, but are like “different shades of the same color paint allowing us to customize to each patient,” as Dr. Frank describes it.

There’s no exact age when you should start getting Botox, but the sooner you treat signs of aging, the better your results will be. “I don’t like to tell people to treat what they don’t have, but if you’re starting to see traces of lines in your mid-to-late twenties or early thirties, it is best to clean your room before it gets dirty,” Dr. Frank said. “If someone is expressive with their face and prone to getting lines, they should consider exploring a preventative neuromodulator. The later you start the more difficult it is to achieve the ideal results.”

If you’re scared of getting that stereotypical “frozen” look, as long as you visit a skilled doctor who knows how to cater to younger clientele, your results will be subtle and natural looking with plenty of movement left in your face. “Botox will not be noticeable if it is injected in small doses by a skilled dermatologist. Patients will look more rested, brows more defined and if done right eyes more open and youthful,” Dr. Frank said.

As far as choosing where to go for Botox, Dr. Frank recommends seeking out someone with good credentials who is well versed with all brands of neuromodulators, and steering clear of heavily discounted treatments. “Botox can range from $400 to $1,200 per syringe around the country, depending on type of filler and demographic. Anything less would often be used by a Groupon-like provider who is basically doing the Botox at cost. These doctors are doing it more so to draw patients into the practice so they can get more patients and I wouldn’t trust them.”