Bill Murray debuts 'Bill-Bottoms' at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Flashy bell-bottoms will soon be as ubiquitous on upscale golf courses as Kentucky bluegrass — at least if Bill Murray has anything to say about it.

The actor and avid golfer debuted a pair of “Bill-Bottoms” during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California on Wednesday, as part of a collaboration between his golf-wear company, William Murray Golf, and a clothing company called Betabrand.

“Yes, Bill and Betabrand are bringing bell bottoms back, on the links and beyond,” reads a message posted to Betabrand's “Bill-Bottoms” page. “These handsome retro trousers are ready for all manner of gentlemanly pursuits, thanks to amazing four-way stretch fabric that stubbornly resists wrinkles while wicking away moisture like a thirsty St. Bernard.”

Murray and Betabrand settled on his pants’ loud pattern via an online poll, in which BetaBrand asked the public to vote on which style Murray should wear to the event. The winner was a print featuring orange-yellow peonies and blueprints of train cabooses called “Lucy the Caboosey,” a pattern reportedly inspired by Murray’s mother Lucille and her favorite flower.

Bill-Bottoms aren’t technically for sale via William Murray Golf or Betabrand just yet, but anyone interested can currently help fund the project for around $100 at Betabrand. Betabrand's CEO further confirmed to Fox News that William Murray Golf is working with Betabrand as a way to test the new concept.

Meanwhile, it's unclear if the flared fit of Murray’s Bill-Bottoms will allow players any advantages aside from style; Murray, who was heading up a team of celebrities at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ultimately lost the opening 3M Celebrity Challenge against a team helmed by Clint Eastwood.

Regardless, that fact is likely to do little to discourage Murray from debuting his flashy fashion choice on the links. William Murray Golf, the apparel company Murray runs with his brothers, says it aims to marry golf-wear with “irreverence and fun” — a mission he’s been carrying out at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am for years.