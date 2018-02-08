Expand / Collapse search
Christian Louboutin may lose trademark to red-soled shoes

By Joe Tacopino | New York Post
Christian Louboutin is fighting to keep a Dutch company from copying the signature feature of his red-soled heels.

Christian Louboutin may be losing his sole.

The French designer, famous for his red-bottomed stilettos, is fighting to keep his signature sole color trademarked in Europe.

Louboutin went to the European Court of Justice in The Netherlands to prevent Dutch company VanHaren from copying the color of his footwear.

But an advocate general at the ECJ said the trademark protection might be invalid.

Louboutin's red soles are not only his signature, but they're often recognized as a status symbol among fashionistas.  (Reuters)

“A trademark combining color and shape may be refused or declared invalid on the grounds set out under EU trademark law,” advocate general Maciej Szpunar advised judges.

The red color could not be considered apart from the shape of the sole, Szpunar advised, and shapes are usually not protected under EU trademark law.

Once the ECJ reaches its verdict, it will be up to a Dutch court to make the final decision on whether Louboutin’s red sole can be a trademark.

This article originally appeared in The New York Post.