McDonald's offers 18-karat Big Mac with Twitter contest

If your special someone is a McDonald’s devotee, only one gift wins on Valentine’s Day: McDonald’s Bling Mac. The stackable statement piece crafted with 18-karat gold features seven individual tiers with sparkling stones, the fast-food chain confirmed to Fox News in a press release.

With champagne diamonds representing the iconic burger’s two beef patties, and lettuce, pickles and onions in tsavorite topped off with orange sapphire "Special Sauce." The unforgettable item from fine jeweler Nadine Ghosn looks much like a famous burger ring that typically retails for a cool $8,800. Apparently, singer Pink is a fan of the item, as well.

The news is even sweeter for those on a V-day budget, as no purchase is necessary to enter to win the ring. According to a McDonald’s Facebook post, fans are invited to write “vows of love” to their favorite Big Mac sandwiches on Twitter, tagging them with #BlingMacContest. After submissions close at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 14, the single most creative, romantic and fun vows will win the prize.

On Twitter, users are already breaking out the funny lines in hopes of winning the ring.

"Everyday I thank God that I was able to meat you. From here on, lettuce continue to love each other. We were able to ketchup after years apart & fell in love. It's not bc of your hot buns, but bc of your saucy personality. What can I say? I'm Lovin' you" one user quipped.

“Mac Jr Mac Jr — you are small but mighty. When I eat too many of you — my pants get real tighty. I like you with pickles and I like you with cheese. So bling me up with a ring so I can start loving’ it PLEASE!” another offered.

In the meantime, the three Mac sandwich sizes of Grand Big Mac, Big Mac and Mac Jr. are available for a limited time

at participating restaurants nationwide, in honor of the Big Mac’s 50th anniversary, the chain confirmed via Facebook.



As for the Bling Mac, it seems like the public is already lovin' it.

