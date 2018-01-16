Mom of seven mistaken for 23-year-old daughter's twin in Instagram photo

A super-fit mom-of-seven, 43, looks so young she is often mistaken for her 23-year-old daughter’s sister.

Jessica Enslow, from Utah, was complimented for her ageless looks on Instagram after sharing a sweet birthday photo with eldest daughter Alyssa a few months back. The glamorous pair smile at the camera while posing in front of a tiered white cake.

Jessica, on the right, captioned the snap: “Happy birthday to my sweet girl @alyssa_kimber My, how time has flown! I can’t believe you are now 3 years older than when I had you! And thank you @sweettoothfairy for making the day even more memorable with a beautiful birthday cake!”

'FIT MOM' MARIA KANG RECREATES INFAMOUS 'WHAT'S YOUR EXCUSE' PHOTO

Social media users were stunned to discover that the pair are mother and daughter.

“Omg she looks like your sister,” commented one, while another asked, “Who is the mother over here?”

“I refuse to believe that you guys are mother and daughter!!” wrote one shocked Instagram fan. Another was also in disbelief: “Mother and daughter. Like what? Lol.”

“I thought they were like twins sisterssss,” yet another complimentary user said, along with one who stated, “Wow you got to be kidding me you look 23 too!”

CANDACE CAMERON-BURE'S TIPS FOR GETTING FIT — EVEN WHEN YOU THINK YOU'RE TOO BUSY

Jessica gave birth to her first child in 1994 when she was 19. She became pregnant again in 1996, at the age of 21, and went on to expand her family another five times over the following 19 years with two different husbands, giving birth to her youngest child in 2013.

Her four eldest children are from her first marriage and her last three are from her second.

Despite giving birth to – and then raising – seven kids, Jessica believes she is in better shape than she was before she has kids. She goes to the gym three times a week while her children are in school, and also gets up early every Monday morning to do cardio.

A post shared by Jessica Kimber Enslow (@jessicaenslow) on Sep 13, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

“I also know if there’s a will there’s a way,” she wrote on Instagram.

“It’s been an adjustment for us, but it’s working really well for now. I always say, ‘You do what you can!’ Be strict about your goals & flexible on how to achieve them!"

“There are plenty of moms out there who have made tons of progress from their own homes. Make modifications, if necessary, but we can all improve our health if we really want to," Jessica added.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

This article originally appeared on The Sun.