Candace Cameron-Bure's tips for getting fit even when you think you're too busy

If you follow Candace Cameron-Bure on social media, chances are you’ve seen more than a few of the “Fuller House” star’s fitness posts. The actress is known to sneak in a workout whenever she can, even on set during a long day of filming. That’s because the wife and mother of three truly loves maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Cameron-Bure sat down with Fox News to discuss a few of her best fitness tips and tricks, which she writes about in her new Lifestyle book, “Staying Stylish,” including how she manages to stay fit even without a gym and what go-to healthy foods she eats to feel her best.

The busy actress says she started working out regularly during her 20s, but stopped when she had kids. Once she hit her 30s, she says, that's when she really found the joy in exercise.



“I realized how much better my mindset is and my attitude when I put some exercise in because there are endorphins that are released that chemically actually make you a happier person. So fitness has become really important to me because I feel better from the inside out,” she said.

If you’re just starting your fitness journey or looking to live a healthier life, Cameron-Bure says your motivation has to come from within. And the easiest way to get started, she says, is just by moving. Even if you don’t have access to a gym or think you’re too busy to exercise, that’s no excuse. The actress says it’s all about priorities and finding small opportunities throughout the day.

“Even on days when I’m working very long hours, I can’t fit an hour long workout in, but I can fit in several 10-minute mini workouts. It’s not going to give me the same results as putting in the time every day but it still makes a difference. So if I can get in 10 push-ups here and there, do a couple squats while I’m waiting in line for something, that’s what I do. It will help change your body and it motivates you to make more time to work on your health and fitness,” she said.

When it comes to eating healthy, Cameron-Bure doesn’t consider herself much of a cook, but loves to prepare nutritious meals that are quick and easy. “My go-to is those frozen bags of riced cauliflower. Throw it in the pan and it either acts as rice or potato and then you can put whatever you want on top of it,” she said. She’s also a fan of salads loaded with veggies and protein.

For more of Cameron-Bure’s tips for looking and feeling your best, her book “Staying Stylish” is now available.