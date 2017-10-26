Expand / Collapse search
Infamous 'thong jeans' are now a Halloween costume

The viral "thong jeans" have been made into a Halloween costume.

The infamous “thong jeans” that went viral after their debut last week during Tokyo’s fashion week have received the Halloween treatment.

Yandy, an online retailer known for its risqué Halloween get-ups, has taken the ripped-up denim design and turned it into a risqué costume.

"Dare to bare for fashion in this exclusive Runway Thong Jeans costume featuring a nude bodysuit with long sleeves, a high neckline, a sheer bodice with a geometric design, an open back panel, a cheeky cut back and tattered blue jeans with a thong cut back, open legs, and ankle cuffs," the description reads. 

The "Yandy Runway Thong Jeans Costume" can be yours for $60.

Yandy often makes headlines for their pop-culture and politically inspired costumes, including sexy Melania Trump and pregnant Kylie Jenner.