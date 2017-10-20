'Thong jeans' make debut at Tokyo's fashion week and Twitter is not impressed

"Thong jeans" were the latest eccentric fashion trend to make their debut Tuesday during Tokyo’s fashion week.

The barely-there "Thibaut" jeans were created by Japanese designer Meiko Ban. They made their runway debut worn by a model in a nude bodysuit, which was visible under the ripped pants.

The unusual design left social media users unimpressed and quick to comment on the bizarre new fashion item.

“This planet really just needs an asteroid hit,” one social media user wrote.

“This is the most impractical and ugliest thing I’ve ever seen...would never wear it,” another Twitter user wrote.

Yahoo Style UK reported the jeans were not available for sale at the moment.

This isn't the first time a pair of pants caused a social media frenzy. Other bizarre styles of jeans were also tending this year, including the “invisible jeans” worn by Kendall Jenner, and Topshop's "suspender jeans."