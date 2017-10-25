Expand / Collapse search
25 weird and wacky jack-o'-lanterns to carve for Halloween

By Jacquelyn Hart, Fox News
Need some inspiration for this year's jack-o'-lantern?

With fall comes pumpkins — and with Halloween comes jack-o'-lanterns. These symbols of the spooky season can be found in all shapes and sizes, but only the scariest or silliest usually catch our attention.

Whether you're planning to plop one on the stoop of your house or display it in fall festival, deciding what to do with your annual jack-o'-lantern can be difficult. Do you want to make something terrifying? Or capture a celebrity likeness? Or, do you simply want to keep it fun and PG for the trick-or-treaters?

If you need some help coming up with ideas, consider some of these weird, wacky, and incredibly creative designs:

1. Political pumpkins

2. Green Frankenstein pumpkins

3. 'My Old Kentucky Home' pumpkins

4. Platypus pumpkins

5. Astronaut pumpkins

6. Naturally funny-looking pumpkins

7. Not-quite-a-pumpkin pumpkins

8. French Bulldog pumpkins

9. …or maybe pug pumpkins

10. Pumpkins in a fish tank (because hey, why not?)

11. An entire jack-o’-lantern band

12. 'Beauty and the Beast' pumpkins

13. Pineapple jack-o'-lanterns (for warmer climates)

14. Firetrucks made out of pumpkins

15. 'Game of Thrones' pumpkins

16. Pumpkin baristas

17. Pinched-cheek pumpkins

18. Drunk pumpkins

19. Patriotic pumpkins

20. A carnival of pumpkins

21. Pumpkin ceiling adornments 

22. Frankenpumpkins

23. VW Bus pumpkins

24. Scary tree pumpkins

25. Googly-eyed demon pumpkins