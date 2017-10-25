25 weird and wacky jack-o'-lanterns to carve for Halloween
With fall comes pumpkins — and with Halloween comes jack-o'-lanterns. These symbols of the spooky season can be found in all shapes and sizes, but only the scariest or silliest usually catch our attention.
Whether you're planning to plop one on the stoop of your house or display it in fall festival, deciding what to do with your annual jack-o'-lantern can be difficult. Do you want to make something terrifying? Or capture a celebrity likeness? Or, do you simply want to keep it fun and PG for the trick-or-treaters?
If you need some help coming up with ideas, consider some of these weird, wacky, and incredibly creative designs:
1. Political pumpkins
2. Green Frankenstein pumpkins
3. 'My Old Kentucky Home' pumpkins
4. Platypus pumpkins
5. Astronaut pumpkins
6. Naturally funny-looking pumpkins
7. Not-quite-a-pumpkin pumpkins
8. French Bulldog pumpkins
9. …or maybe pug pumpkins
10. Pumpkins in a fish tank (because hey, why not?)
11. An entire jack-o’-lantern band
12. 'Beauty and the Beast' pumpkins
13. Pineapple jack-o'-lanterns (for warmer climates)
14. Firetrucks made out of pumpkins
15. 'Game of Thrones' pumpkins
16. Pumpkin baristas
17. Pinched-cheek pumpkins
18. Drunk pumpkins
19. Patriotic pumpkins
20. A carnival of pumpkins
21. Pumpkin ceiling adornments
22. Frankenpumpkins
23. VW Bus pumpkins
