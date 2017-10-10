Military dentist moonlights as Instagram fitness blogger

A post shared by Alysiafitness.com (@alysia_magen) on Jul 27, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

A U.S. Air Force dentist spends has become something of a social media star, sharing fitness tips and live blogging workouts to her 194,000 followers on Instagram.

Alysia Macedo, now 28, told Daily Mail she joined the Air Force at 19 because she “wanted to be independent, travel the world and serve my country. I think everyone should serve.”

FITNESS TRAINER RESPONDS TO FAT-SHAMING AFTER USA TODAY SEGMENT

She dedicates much of her spare time to following a strict fitness regimen, going to the gym early in the morning before work and again at the end of the day. She’s also using her skills to help others.

A post shared by Alysiafitness.com (@alysia_magen) on Jul 28, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

“In my free time I teach prevention against violence, sexual assault, and many other things for everyone on base,” she told Daily Mail.

Macedo said it isn’t always easy being a woman in a male-dominated industry. “I had only female supervisors and I didn't have it easy. Most peers I spoke to for advice or mentoring were males,” she said.

In addition to maintaining an active lifestyle, Macedo credits her physique to a disciplined meal plan. “'My daily diet is a late breakfast, usually egg whites with oatmeal, snack protein bar, then a meal that consists of chicken or fish and rice,” she said.



A post shared by Alysiafitness.com (@alysia_magen) on Aug 28, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The fitness guru hopes to one day start her own app, and wants to inspire others to achieve their goals. “I want people to see me being goofy having fun working out and see that it's not so serious and miserable. It’s all about your mind, what you feed it,” Macedo said.