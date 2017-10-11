'Candy cane fingers' may be the creepiest makeup trend out there

Instagram is a platform for many aspiring makeup and special effects artists to give tutorials on how to achieve a certain look or show off a new creation.

A post shared by Z Y L I M E (@zylime) on Oct 3, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

For one special effects artist, zylime, Instagram is a place to freak people out.

Zylime has over 26,000 followers and sticks mostly to makeup that gives the illusion of cuts or wounds. But in a series of pictures posted last week, the 18-year-old showed off a different set of skills – finger bending.

The terrifying picture, which has been dubbed “candy cane fingers” by another user, shows a left hand with the pointer finger and pinky finger bending opposite directions.

A post shared by Z Y L I M E (@zylime) on Oct 5, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

The strange photo has received over 19,000 likes and already encouraged at least one copycat who has tried their hand at recreating the look.

Instagram user, lnyedesigns, was “inspired by [the] photo,” she captions her candy cane finger attempt.

A post shared by 💕LnyeDesigns. Makeup Junkiee💋 (@lnyedesigns) on Oct 9, 2017 at 11:41am PDT

Zylime’s video revealing the way the creepy trick works has been viewed over 24,000 times, suggesting there may be more candy cane fingers coming to Instagram soon – just in time for Halloween and the holiday season.