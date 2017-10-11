'Surprise period pants' is the worst Halloween costume idea

Women’s lifestyle Web site HelloGiggles put together an interesting Facebook video, presenting five Halloween ideas that are “actually scary.” Think “commitment” (a giant engagement ring), “wasted time” (a giant clock on a T-shirt plus a half-finished Pabst Blue Ribbon) and “fiscal responsibility” (an overdue tax form on your T-shirt).

It’s all well and good — and kind of lame — until they get to the “surprise period.” The site then suggests you take white jeans, smear red paint on the crotch and cover it with glitter. Get it? It’s terrifying because it’s both possible and humiliating, right? Right?

Facebook fans are less than thrilled, but not quite as angry as they were at the final option: “generalized anxiety.” The idea is to paint the phrase on a white T-shirt with glow-in-the-dark glitter paint, because you “can’t see it, but it’s always there.”

Commenters, naturally, called the site out for making fun of mental illness — something that HelloGiggles has chided other sites for doing.

Truly terrifying Halloween costume idea: the wrath of thousands of angry social media followers.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.