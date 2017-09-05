School district apologizes after teacher bans MAGA shirts

The Superintendent of Georgia’s Cherokee Schools District has apologized after a teacher banned students from wearing pro-Trump t-shirts.

A River Ridge High School math teacher told two students their Make America Great Again t-shirts violated the school’s dress code and that they would not be allowed to wear them to class. The teacher then expressed personal political opinions about the pro-Trump apparel.

The teacher was filmed and the footage was released online by River Ridge students, sparking a firestorm.

Now the Superintendent has issued an apology for the teacher’s errant ban, stating that the shirts were not a violation of the school’s dress code. The school followed-up with a reminder to teachers that they should not share political opinions with students.

A statement in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Barbara Jacoby, a Cherokee County Schools spokeswoman, said, “[The teacher’s] actions were wrong, as the ‘Make America Great Again’ shirts worn by the student are not a violation of our School District dress code.”

“Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brian V. Hightower is deeply sorry that this incident happened in one of our schools,” Jacoby said. “It does not reflect his expectation that all students be treated equally and respectfully by our employees.”

Jacoby added that the students wearing the shirts were not facing disciplinary action. It is unclear whether the teacher will receive any penalty.